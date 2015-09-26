Sherwood: I wouldn't sell for Grealish for £60m

Jack Grealish is highly regarded at Aston Villa, so much so that manager Tim Sherwood would not sell the youngster for £60million.

Grealish has quickly become a key figure in Sherwood's plans after breaking into the Villa first team last season.

The 20-year-old midfielder - at the centre of a tug-of-war between England and the Republic of Ireland for his international services - has hit the ground running in 2015-16 and he inspired Villa past Midlands rivals Birmingham City in the League Cup midweek.

When asked to put a value on Grealish's services, Sherwood replied: "I wouldn't want to sell [him] for £60million today, put it that way. I know what he could possibly be.

"What looks expensive this year might not be expensive next year. That's the way the game is going.

"He's a great player is Jack, but he's got to realise – I've been on at him every day – there is more to the game than just when you're in possession.

"That Liverpool game was huge with a lot of expectancy and pressure, it didn't faze him, he grew more.

"He is certainly a type of player we have seen at the very top level for the likes of Liverpool and in the past for Aston Villa, we have to recognise that.

"He's not shop window job, he's our player, and we couldn't put a price on him. I certainly wouldn't."

Villa travel to Liverpool in Premier League action on Saturday.