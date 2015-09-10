Sherwood impressed by Lescott impact

Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood believes Joleon Lescott's quality and experience will serve the club well this season as he prepares to make his debut against Leicester City on Sunday.

Lescott made the move across the Midlands on deadline day from West Brom and is in line to make his Villa debut at the King Power Stadium this weekend.

Villa were among the most active sides in the transfer window, bringing in a host of young players from overseas, and Sherwood has high hopes for Lescott's impact.

Discussing the former Manchester City man's time with the club, Sherwood added: "He's walked in here like he's played here all his life.

"He's going to be a great signing for the club, he has that immense experience and game know-how.

"We're not getting Joleon Lescott in his prime, we know that, but we're getting a player who was player of the year at West Brom last year.

"He missed the first four games [with West Brom last season] but played the other 34. He's certainly an influence on the pitch and in the dressing room.

"The dressing room needed someone with experience. We've signed a lot of young, footballers from different countries so Joleon will help knit that group together.

"He's fit to start and has an opportunity to start."