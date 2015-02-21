Sherwood: My work paying off for Pochettino

The new Aston Villa boss took charge of 28 matches at the White Hart Lane helm last season and enjoyed a 59 per cent win ratio in the Premier League - the best of any Spurs manager.

He was ultimately overlooked for the job on a permanent basis, but has little doubt that he laid the foundations for his successor, with Pochettino's side firmly in the hunt for UEFA Champions League football.

"I don't think anyone compares with my win percentage [at Tottenham]," Sherwood said. "Not even this guy Pochettino and everybody is talking about how well he has done.

"I think Pochettino has done a really good job there, but mine's still up there to be shot at.

"He's inherited a good bunch of young players who were developed by myself. He's willing to play them as well, so fair play to him."

Kane has been a key figure for Spurs this season, scoring 23 goals in all competitions.

And Sherwood claims that is largely responsible for the 21-year-old's rise to the brink of international reckoning.

"If I hadn't resisted the club wanting to loan him out last January, he wouldn't be Harry Kane now.

"He had to be very strong mentally, he's had to fight it. They haven't always sung 'He's one of our own'.

"I'd had Harry Kane since he was 11 or 12. It makes a lot of difference, I know them better than their parents as footballers."