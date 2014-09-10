Shevchenko: Milan should not expect miracles

Inzaghi was named as Clarence Seedorf's successor during the close-season and has been tasked with helping the Serie A giants bounce back from a disappointing eighth-placed finish last term.

However, Shevchenko says his former Milan team-mate Inzaghi has taken on a difficult job and should be afforded plenty of time to transform the club's fortunes.

"I have always known that Inzaghi would have been a coach," he is quoted as telling Milan News.

"He's always had the talent for such a role. Even as a player, he was very interested in the tactical side of the game.

"I think Pippo [Inzaghi] can help Milan get back to being a great side, but we shouldn't expect miracles from the start."

Milan started their season with a 3-1 win over Lazio and visit Parma on Sunday.