Shevchenko: Milan should not expect miracles
Former Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko says the club should not expect "miracles from the start" under Filippo Inzaghi.
Inzaghi was named as Clarence Seedorf's successor during the close-season and has been tasked with helping the Serie A giants bounce back from a disappointing eighth-placed finish last term.
However, Shevchenko says his former Milan team-mate Inzaghi has taken on a difficult job and should be afforded plenty of time to transform the club's fortunes.
"I have always known that Inzaghi would have been a coach," he is quoted as telling Milan News.
"He's always had the talent for such a role. Even as a player, he was very interested in the tactical side of the game.
"I think Pippo [Inzaghi] can help Milan get back to being a great side, but we shouldn't expect miracles from the start."
Milan started their season with a 3-1 win over Lazio and visit Parma on Sunday.
