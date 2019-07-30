European club make surprise enquiry about Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi – report

Monaco are interested in signing Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi, according to L'Equipe.

The Ligue 1 club have enquired about the availability of the centre-back, who had a difficult season in north London last time out.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery was willing to listen to offers for Mustafi earlier in the transfer window, but Laurent Koscielny's probable departure has complicated matters.

The Gunners are now looking thin at centre-half, with Rob Holding still injured and new signing William Saliba immediately loaned back to Saint-Etienne.

However, Arsenal may opt to sell Mustafi if they are able to source a replacement before the transfer window closes next week.

The club value the German defender, who made 37 appearances in all competitions last season, at around £30m.

