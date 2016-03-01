Shoot-out injury could rule Lucas out of City clash

Lucas Leiva looks set to miss Liverpool's Premier League clash against Manchester City on Wednesday with an injury sustained while taking his penalty at Sunday's League Cup final.

The Brazilian midfielder's spot-kick was saved by City hero Willy Caballero as Liverpool fell short in the shoot-out, feeling discomfort as he struck the ball.

And manager Jurgen Klopp, who is already desperately short of defensive options, revealed on Tuesday that Lucas - often utilised as an emergency centre-back - was unlikely to train ahead of the midweek re-match at Anfield in the league.

"We don't train until 5pm today," he told reporters on Tuesday. "It doesn't look like Lucas will be available. He has a problem with his muscle."

Discussing the fitness of Mamadou Sakho, who left the field with a head injury during the first half at Wembley, Klopp added: "We had to make a decision on the sideline and it was the right one, but I have heard nothing on other effects.

"Daniel [Sturridge] had cramp, but we've trained for just four hours. We'll have to wait a few more hours.

"It's about who is fit enough to go into what will be a really intensive game for both sides. It will be the best line-up we can."

Klopp hopes his players can bounce back from Sunday's disappointment.

"We can't change what happened on Sunday by winning on Wednesday but we have to show that we are ready again," he added. "There's a long way to go this season.

"We did a lot of good things, just not enough. We proved we are strong. Now we need to do this tomorrow."