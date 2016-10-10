Sidibe still wants Premier League move after snubbing Arsenal

France defender Djibril Sidibe says he rejected a last-minute switch to Arsenal prior to signing for Monaco, but still wants to move to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old full-back signed for Monaco from Lille, where he had spent the previous four seasons, in July.

But Sidibe has discussed the dramatic dilemma he faced when Arsenal came in for him shortly before completing the transfer, although he ultimately declined the move over concerns about regular first-team action.

"I was on the brink of signing and [Arsenal] gave me a headache by making a bid at the last moment," he told Le Parisien.

"Normally you would jump straight at the opportunity, but after reflecting on it I was not certain my playing time would be guaranteed.

"I would have played maybe 25 games this season, including the cups. They also wanted to use me on the left whereas I want to establish myself on the right.

"I chose to stay in Ligue 1 and then leave for the Premier League next year because it is a competition that greatly appeals to me."

Arsenal were also unsuccessful in moves to sign Leicester City attackers Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy in the transfer window.