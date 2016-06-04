Signing Yaya Toure not a priority, says Inter director

Piero Ausilio insisted Inter are interested in Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, but the Serie A side are in no rush to push through a deal as they sort a change in ownership.

Chinese investors Suning Commerce Group are set to purchase a majority 70 per cent stake from Inter president Erick Thohir.

And as the two parties complete the new ownership structure, Inter director Ausilio said the club's pursuit of 33-year-old Toure is not a priority at the moment.

After six seasons at the Etihad Stadium and with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola to take charge in 2016-17, Toure is tipped to leave with a year remaining on his contract.

"Yaya Toure is a player that we really like," Ausilio told reporters. "But first we have to sort out [the] ownership change.

"There are still things to be sorted out between Thohir, [Massimo] Moratti and the Chinese group. That is why we have not pursued Toure yet, but we are interested.

"As a club we are aware of the challenges we face, but we will strive to get better. We are Inter and our goal can't be to finish fourth.

"There are obviously other teams who have similar ambitions but we are determined to be in the Champions League."

Toure scored six goals in 32 Premier League matches as City finished fourth last season.