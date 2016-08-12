Sigurdsson disappointed by Williams' Swansea exit

Gylfi Sigurdsson is disappointed by Ashley Williams' Swansea City departure, but does not blame the Wales international for making the move to Everton.

After eight years in south Wales, Williams' left the Liberty Stadium in a deal worth a reported £12million fee on Wednesday.

The former Swansea captain's absence will be felt sorely felt, according to Sigurdsson, though he harbours no ill feeling.

"Of course you're disappointed when a player like [Williams] leaves," the Iceland international told Sky Sports.

"He's our skipper, but not just the fact that he's our captain. He's a great guy, a big character in the dressing room and also a good friend.

"These things happen in football. He's 31, 32, and he's getting a four-year contract [sic] to take him to 36, which is fantastic for a defender.

"He's been at the club for eight years or so, so you can't blame him for wanting to try something new before he ends his career."

Swansea begin their new campaign away at newly promoted Burnley on Saturday.