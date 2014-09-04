Sigurdsson enjoying Swansea's style

The Iceland international returned to the Liberty Stadium for a second spell in the close-season and has been an impressive performer in the early weeks of the campaign.

Garry Monk's men are one of just two sides in the division to boast 100 per cent records after three games, following wins over Manchester United, Burnley and West Brom.

Alongside Swansea at the top of the league are Chelsea, and Jose Mourinho's men represent the next opponents for Sigurdsson and his team-mates after the international break.

"I'm really enjoying it," Sigurdsson told the South Wales Evening Post.

"You've got Jonjo [Shelvey] and Ki [Sung-yueng] behind me who are passing the ball really well and are easy to link up with.

"The two wingers are playing well and so is [Wilfried] Bony up front. It's very good.

"The way Swansea play football is fantastic, and I think we've shown that.

"I think we've shown in the last few games that we play fantastic football, but the most important thing is not to get carried away.

"We need to get as many points as we can in the next few games and that's our aim."