Sigurdsson: Start setting me up for some goals!

The 25-year-old swapped Spurs for a return to South Wales in the summer, having netted seven times in 19 games for the Swans on loan from Hoffenheim in 2012.

The Iceland star has fitted straight back in at the Liberty Stadium, scoring the winner at Manchester United on the opening day of the season.

And although that has proved to be his only goal so far in 2014/15, Sigurdsson has laid on a further seven for Garry Monk’s men, a figure only bettered by Cesc Fabregas who has teed up nine for league leaders Chelsea.

I would like to score a few more, maybe someone could set me up!

However, the former Reading attacking midfielder, who bagged 18 league goals for the Royals from 2008-10, wouldn't mind people setting him up now and again.

Speaking exclusively in the December 2014 issue of FourFourTwo, he reveals:

“Things are going really well. It's not the sort of thing you pay too much attention to, but at the moment I'm setting up a lot of goals. I would like to score a few more in the league, though – maybe someone could set me up!

“Mind you, as long as the team is doing well and we’re winning games then no one really cares who’s scoring.”

