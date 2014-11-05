In the mag: Diego Costa! Sigurdsson! Ulloa!

A new Premier League season will always create new heroes and new superstars - 2014/15 has been no different. Now the campaign is at its quarter-way point, it seems only fitting to pay tribute to some of those players who have caused their fans to come over all giddy. First up, the Premier League's top scorer. After ridicule and rejection blocked his path to the top, don't expect Diego Costa to be nice if you stand in his way. FFT discovers what makes Chelsea's Jekyll and Hyde assassin tick.

Another player to start this Premier League season like a house on fire has been Swansea's returning hero, Gylfi Sigurdsson. The Icelander has been in fine form since returning to South Wales after two years at Tottenham, providing enough creative spark to leave the Swans in sixth place after 10 matches.

He explains why it didn't work out in north London, why he chose to return to the Liberty Stadium, and how strange it was to find one of his former team-mates was now the boss.

A far more unexpected Premier League headline grabber has been Leicester City's Leonardo Ulloa. The Argentine tells FourFourTwo that the thing that has troubled him most since arriving in England has been the state of the breakfasts at former club, Brighton.

He may be baffled by our greasy grub, but Ulloa's only been hungry for goals since swapping Andalusia for England last year. From learning his trade in Earth's windiest region, to getting one over compatriot Angel Di Maria in that 5-3 thriller, the Leicester hot-shot shares all.

We go One-on-One with former Real Madrid and Portugal manager - not to mention former Manchester United No.2 - Carlos Queiroz. Now managing Iran, he lifts the lid on his time at both the Bernabeu and Old Trafford, and explains how he was duped into becoming coach of his homeland by a quick-witted Portuguese FA suit.

Ignore the song - not everybody needs good neighbours. Everybody does, however, love a good derby, and we've travelled the globe to work out which is the best (and most fierce) the game has to offer.

From the atmosphere, to the history, to the heroes on the pitch; hold on tight for FFT's feisty global tour...

Whatever brand of boss your club requires, there's always one that fits the bill... especially this month. But is that a good thing? Gaffers being pigeon-holed can make a career... but it can also break one. See Pulis the firefighter, 'Arry the trader and Big Sam's penchant for the long ball.

They came, they played, they almost conquered, but the Cockney Rejects got a bit too 'West Ham' and alienated their audience, fronting one gig full of hooligans.

FourFourTwo hears the unlikely story of how football inspired a punk spin-off movement.

Eleven years after Exeter City supporters stepped in to save their club, some at St James Park wonder if maybe it wasn't such a grand plan after all. We head south to find out what the future holds for fan ownership...

FourFourTwo's first rule of attending a match: never leave your seat before full-time. Second rule? Don't get distracted by naked photos on your friend's mobile when your team are attacking. As these daft and down-on-their luck fans can attest, the footballing gods will ensure you pay the price...

Also this month: the top 10 football-related robberies, the worst clichés and who's guilty of them, world's biggest statto, our exclusive with Brazil boss Dunga in Planet Football and the amazing story of Harvey Esajas. Plus expert advice in Performance from Dani Alves and Sergio Aguero, and this month's Masterclass on making it to the top with Eden Hazard. We hope you enjoy.

Available from Wednesday November 5 in print and in a specially-designed-for-iPad version.