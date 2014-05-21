Silva appointed as Sporting Lisbon coach

Former Estoril boss Silva takes over from Leonardo Jardim, who stepped down on Tuesday amid rumours that he is to replace Claudio Ranieri at Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Silva took charge of Estoril in September 2011, leading them to promotion to the top flight in his maiden season in charge.

Estoril finished fifth in 2012-13, qualifying for the UEFA Europa League, and improved further this season as Silva guided them to fourth spot.

And the 36-year-old, who left Estoril earlier this month, will now look to enjoy more success after being handed the reins at Estadio Jose Alvalade until 2018.

"I want to be a champion at Sporting," Silva said. "The grandeur, the history, the culture, is something natural."

Sporting finished second behind fierce rivals Benfica this season, securing a place in the group stages of next term's UEFA Champions League.