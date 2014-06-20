Silva: Chile have shown they can threaten Brazil

Jorge Sampaoli's men could meet the World Cup hosts in the last 16, depending on how the teams finish in their respective pools.

Thus far Chile have lived up to their pre-tournament billing as dark horses, following up their opening victory against Australia with a superb 2-0 triumph over Spain, a result that signalled the end of the European's dismal World Cup defence.

Chile have one last group-stage game to come versus the Netherlands, and - though they have already qualified - Silva is refusing to rest on his laurels and has targeted top spot in Group B, while insisting he would not shy away from the challenge of facing Brazil, who knocked Chile out in the round of 16 in the 2010 World Cup.

"If Brazil thinks we are a strong rival it is because we have proved so," he said. "We have shown we are not an easy Chile.

"We are not going to put our arms down. The aim is to qualify in first place.

"Holland is a good team. To beat them we must be diligent like we were against Spain."

Silva, largely recognised as a defensive midfielder, was utilised as a centre-back against Spain, a role he feels he is growing in to.

"I felt very comfortable," he added. "I hope to carry on supporting the team in the same way.

"I have been getting better as a central defender. It suits me and I hope to carry on the same way."