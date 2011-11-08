Silva: This could be the best I've played

The diminutive Spaniard has put in some sparkling performances for both club and country so far this season.

Silva, 25, scored a superbly-taken individual goal at QPR on Saturday to take his tally to four goals from 16 appearances for City this term.

The former Valencia favourite has also contributed six assists in the Premier League to help the Blues build a five-point lead at the top of the standings.

Speaking exclusively in the December 2011 issue ofFourFourTwo, out now, he says: "I'm happy things are going well. I don't know if this is the best I have ever played, but it could be.

“I feel calm, secure and motivated, which makes me mentally very settled. Every time I go out I believe I can give a great performance."

In addition to his superb form for his club, Silva bagged a brace in his last appearance for Spain – a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Scotland.

He hopes performances like that, added to his impressive club displays, can help him become a mainstay in ‘La Roja’s’ star-studded midfield.

“Playing well for the national team as I did against Scotland will help!" he says.

“I hope that these two goals help me, of course, but my main focus is helping the national team every time I play."

