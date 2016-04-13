Silva frustrated with PSG exit

Thiago Silva says Paris Saint-Germain's performance at home fatally undermined their chances in the Champions League quarter-final loss to Manchester City.

The teams played out a 2-2 draw in Paris last week, before Kevin De Bruyne scored a stunner for City at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday to win the second leg 1-0 and the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

And the result left Silva frustrated with PSG's inability to defend at Parc des Princes.

"It's the same story. We concede goals at home and that makes the away game more difficult," the Brazil defender said.

"It's always the same. We talk about it before the game, but we don't do what we say we'll do.

"Now, if I try and explain what happened, it doesn't mean anything.

"The best thing now is to move on and think about next year."

PSG chairman and chief executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi said the club shared Silva's disappointment, particularly after a fourth quarter-final exit in successive years under Qatari ownership.

"We are very disappointed with the result. But that's football and we have to accept it," he said.

"It's the fourth time we reach the quarter-finals and are eliminated.

"Now we have to take a step back and analyse what has happened."