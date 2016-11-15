Silva keen for PSG stay but Motta moving on

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva is eager to sign an extended contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

Silva's current deal expires at the end of this season, with the caveat that PSG's anticipated Champions League qualification will trigger a further year.

But the 32-year-old Brazil international, who has been linked with a return to former club AC Milan, is keen to have his future set in stone.

"For now there is nothing signed," he told France Football. "My contract expires at the end of the season.

"We expect an appointment for us to make a decision. You always play better when the contract is signed.

"I have a deep desire to stay in Paris, I feel good. The club allowed me to stay among the best defenders in the world.

"I just hope [it] will be done as soon as possible. We have already lost a lot of time. I hope it will be concluded in the coming days."

If Silva does secure fresh terms it seems unlikely he will continue to play alongside experienced midfielder Thiago Motta at Parc des Princes.

Motta, 34, is also out of contract in June and told Gazzetta dello Sport that he expects to conclude a trophy laden spell in the French capital.

"It's as if PSG was my home – in five years I gave everything to win and contribute to the development of the project," he said.

"That's why I think this will be my last year of football at Paris."

Motta has featured prominently for PSG this season, making 15 appearances across all competitions, but he is unsure whether he will continue his playing career or pursue a move into coaching.

"I can still play at a high level in but I can also start training," he added. "Where and when? This will depend on the proposed projects."