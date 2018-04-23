Silva loves me more than his girlfriend – Mendy

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy joked that team-mate Bernardo Silva loved him more than his girlfriend.

Mendy, 23, made his return from a seven-month injury absence as Pep Guardiola's side thrashed Swansea City 5-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Silva celebrated his goal – City's fourth – with Mendy and the France international later joked about their relationship.

"He loves me more than food [& his girlfriend]," Mendy wrote on Twitter with an image of the celebration.

He loves me more than food (& his girlfriend) my caralhooo April 22, 2018

Silva, who retweeted that, also paid tribute to his team – and Mendy – on social media.

Big win Goal Party atmosphere Le Cousin is baaaaaaaack April 22, 2018

The win over Swansea saw Manchester City celebrate their title success in style as they moved onto 90 points in the Premier League.