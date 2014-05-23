Silva: No reason for Toure discontent at Man City

Silva, who is enjoying a break before joining Spain's World Cup squad, said club team-mate Toure had never shown any signs he was unsettled at Eastlands.

Toure's agent Dimitri Seluk claimed the Ivorian was upset the club failed to properly acknowledge his 31st birthday, in the wake of their second Premier League title in three seasons.

Seluk has gone on to reveal his thinly-veiled agenda, claiming Toure wants an off-field role guaranteed for him at City when he retires.

But Toure's midfield partner Silva said he had never seen Toure unhappy at the club.

"I've been playing with the guy (Toure) for years and I've always thought he was OK," Silva said.

"So I don't understand why anyone would necessarily think he was unhappy - he's always seemed fine to me."

Silva added he was also going nowhere, as he eyed European honours for the Manchester club.

"At the moment, I'm very happy and don't see any changes ahead," Silva said.

"You never get tired of winning, and at the moment I'm winning with City, so I don't have any ideas of making a change.

"I've always said I'm very happy at City. With football you can never predict what's going to happen. But at the moment I'm happy and happy to stay there.

"The manager has created a good atmosphere and brought a better energy to the pace, and the result of that is we won two trophies last season."