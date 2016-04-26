Silva out of semi-final second leg with hamstring injury

Manchester City look set to be without playmaker David Silva for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid due to a hamstring injury.

Silva limped out of the 0-0 draw just before half-time at Etihad Stadium, a loss Manuel Pellegrini felt hindered City's momentum on Tuesday.

City had started well and looked the more threatening of the teams in the opening 40 minutes, but Silva's departure saw Madrid come back into the game.

The 10-time European champions created the match's best chances in the second half and City needed Joe Hart to make two sensational saves to keep their clean sheet intact.

Pellegrini rued the loss of Silva – who was replaced by Kelechi Iheanacho – and does not expect the Spain international to make next week's second leg.

"I am pleased [with the result]," the Chilean told BT Sport.

"We played a very intense game and defended well. We tried to create until David Silva got injured then we lost the ball too much. If you cannot win then a 0-0 draw is good."

When pressed on the extent of Silva's problem, Pellegrini added: "David Silva has a hamstring injury and will not be fit in one week."

City now travel to Madrid knowing an away goal would give them the upper hand as they bid to reach the final in Milan, and Pellegrini is confident his team can produce the goods.

"This season we have played very well away," he said. "Now we go to the Bernabeu with the same attitude as playing at home.

"Real Madrid must attack a little bit more. You cannot take too much from the first leg, we can see from the second leg who will go through."