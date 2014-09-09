Silva unconcerned by Spain criticism

After the defence of their 2010 title ended in spectacular failure with a group-stage exit in Brazil, Spain's possession-based style came under intense fire, with some referring to 'tiki-taka' as outdated.

Vicente del Bosque's side got their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign off to a convincing start on Monday, though, with a 5-1 rout of Macedonia in Valencia.

Silva netted the fourth of his side's goals, and the Manchester City man insists he and his team-mates can not worry about how others perceive them.

"We have to learn to live with the criticism," he said.

"At the very least there are always doubts and at this level we have to accept that, but we always try to do our best.

"We need to keep the ball, that’s essential, and we also need more depth. Personally I like to play in the centre but I always go where the team needs me."

Pedro rounded off the scoring for Spain in second-half stoppage time, but concedes he is still lacking a little in the way of match fitness.

"I've done quite well in the last two games with the Spanish team but I've lacked rhythm," he said.

"Little by little I'm getting better and with the help of my team-mates I'll get back to my level."