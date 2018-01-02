Simeone 'annoyed' as Vietto nears Atletico exit

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone admits he his annoyed at the prospect of losing Luciano Vietto in the transfer window.

The striker has been heavily linked with Sporting CP and Valencia after failing to secure a regular spot in the Atletico side in LaLiga.

With Diego Costa and Vitolo having completed their long-awaited moves to the Wanda Metropolitano, it is expected Vietto will leave this month in a bid to find consistent first-team football.

Simeone, however, is unhappy the 24-year-old has not been able to make the impact befitting his level of ability, with Vietto yet to score this term.

"I've spoken with him and he has a good opportunity to leave," Simeone told a news conference on Tuesday.

"I wish him the best and I hope he goes to a competitive team.

"His departure annoys me because his performances haven't been accompanied by goals in a team that doesn't wait.

"He has been one of our best players. I love him as a person and he is an amazing footballer.

"It's a shame he hasn't been able to add goals to his game."

Vietto, who joined from Villarreal in 2015 and spent last season on loan at Sevilla, had been expected to finalise a move to Sporting in the coming days.

However, reported interest from Valencia appears to have held up his departure as he assesses his next move.