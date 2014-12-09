Simeone: Atletico did enough to earn draw

The Spanish champions played out a dull 0-0 draw at Juventus in Group A of the UEFA Champions League - a result that saw them finish top.

Simeone's men did not play their usual pressing game, instead happy to sit back - particularly in the latter stages.

But their stubborn defensive display ensured they took the point they needed to top the group, and Simeone was satisfied.

"We played the game we needed to play in order to finish top," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"It was a very tight first half with two important scoring opportunities and Juve created a few dangers down the right.

"After the break we did what we had to do.

"We expected it to be tough, as Juve are a strong side with many champions and can certainly go forward.

"We are happy, as for the second year running, we topped our group, and for Atletico Madrid, that means a lot in the Champions League.

"We calmly await what destiny brings us in the next phase."

Simeone also offered praise to a Juventus side who controlled Tuesday's match and said others would want to avoid them in the draw for the knockout stages.

"Juventus are an excellent side, with [Claudio] Marchisio out and some lads on the bench who are very talented," he added.

"I can assure everyone it won't be good to pick Juventus in the draw."