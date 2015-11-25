Simeone: Atletico won't settle for draw

Atletico Madrid only require a point to advance to the Champions League round of 16, but coach Diego Simeone denied his team would be content with a draw against Galatasaray.

Simeone and Co. welcome Galatasaray to the Vicente Calderon on Wednesday, needing a point to ensure their progress from Group C.

Atletico, though, have no intention of sharing the spoils with their Turkish visitors in Madrid.

"The best thing is to win and that's what we're looking for," Simeone told reporters.

"Before any game we always look to win. Sometimes other situations materialise but we aim to win."

Atletico - two points behind group leaders Benfica heading into matchday five - face a Galatasaray outfit led by caretaker coach Claudio Taffarel.

Hamza Hamzaoglu was sacked last week, with the former Brazil international put in charge and overseeing Saturdays' 3-3 draw against Antalyaspor.

Simeone said of third-placed Galatasaray: "We'll focus on their players who all have great experience. In the past two games they have scored six goals, so they are a force to be reckoned with in front of goal.

"It's true that they have conceded heavily too. They are a side who never roll over and will fight for the possibility they still have to progress in the competition."