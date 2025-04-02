Watch Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona: Live streams, TV details for mouthwatering Copa del Rey semi-final second leg

After the 4-4 draw in the first leg, the stage is set for a spectacular decider - here's how to watch it

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid, Inigo Martinez of FC Barcelona during the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Barcelona Spain
Atléti snatched a late winner on their last visit to Barça's temporary Montjuic home (Image credit: Soccrates Images/Getty Images)
Watch Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona as two of the top Spanish sides clash in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, deciding the tie after the dramatic 4-4 draw in the first leg.

With plenty of viewing options around the world, including free coverage in multiple countries, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Atlético vs Barcelona live streams, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

• Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona Kick-off time: 9.30pm CET / 8.30pm GMT / 3.30pm ET

• Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid

• Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona FREE Stream: RTVE Play (Spain), L'Equipe (France)

• Other streams: Premier Sports (UK) | ESPN+ (US)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona for FREE

You can watch Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona for FREE in certain countries, including the host country of Spain where it's being shown by the public broadcaster RTVE.

You can watch Barça vs Atléti on the main TV channel La 1, or you can watch online through the RTVE Play streaming platform. You need to create an account but it's free to use.

There's also free coverage in France thanks to La Chaîne L'Equipe, which you can watch through the L'Equipe website or one of the free streaming platforms in France, such as TF1 or Molotov.

These services are all geo-restricted, so you'll need a VPN if you want to watch Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona while travelling abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona from anywhere

Out of the country when Atlético vs Barcelona is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

View Deal

Watch Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona in the UK

In the UK, Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona is being shown on Premier Sports. You can add Premier Sports to your existing TV package with Sky or Virgin, or you can take out a streaming subscription for £15.99 a month.

Watch Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona in the US

Fans in the US can watch Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona on the ESPN+ streaming platform, which is the home of Spanish soccer in the US.

ESPN+ subscriptions cost $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher

Patrick manages the How To Watch content across FourFourTwo and the other sports publications at Future. He's an NCTJ qualified journalist with a decade of experience in digital sports media. A lifelong Evertonian, he now plies his own footballing trade on the bobbly pitches of the famous Bristol Downs League.

