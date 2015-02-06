Simeone: Changing style would a total disaster

Since Simeone took over at Atletico in 2011, the Spanish champions have often been accused of being overly physical - with the Argentine's side reduced to nine men in their recent Copa del Rey defeat to Barcelona.

However, Simeone says Atletico will not alter their style of play and will instead look to contest the Liga clash on their terms.

"Everyone has their own style of play. You may like it or not but football is beautiful because you can win in different ways," he told reporters.

"We are a tough team, strong, intense, powerful at counter attacking, I don't want this to ever change as these are our players' skills and it's also in Atletico Madrid's DNA.

"We can't change because we don't know how to play any other way. Should we change our style it would be a total disaster. That's not going to happen.

"We're very respectful to all our rivals. We know that we're facing a great team, with excellent players and a grand coach.

"With our characteristics and our ideas, we'll try to take the match where we want to."

Despite the return of striker Fernando Torres, Simeone confirmed he will instead look to Mario Mandzukic and Antoine Griezmann to test a Real side without Sergio Ramos (hamstring), James Rodriguez (metatarsal) and the suspended Marcelo.

"Mandzukic and Griezmann are going to start," he added.

"We don't look at the players missing. How [Real] intend to approach the game is what interests us."