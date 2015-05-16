Simeone demands high intensity

Atletico Madrid must play a high-tempo game if they are to upset La Liga leaders Barcelona on Sunday, says Diego Simeone.

Simeone's side can secure third spot in the table by matching Valencia's result at Celta Vigo, but Barca travel to Madrid knowing three points will seal the title and the first leg of a potential treble.

"What worries me is that Barcelona are a very good team," Simeone said. "There are so many things I could say about them, but I better be quiet.

"But we can't think about that. We have to play every second [against them] as if it were the last.

"When you think [about their qualities], you block [positive thoughts], so I want us to go for it. My message to the players is 'don't think, just run'.

"The goal is to get where we wanted to get at the start of the season, [and that is] third. We have an opportunity tomorrow to get closer to that goal."

But Simeone admitted a defeat may not disappoint Atletico fans too much given it would hand Barca the title ahead of fierce rivals Real Madrid.

He added: "We know that tomorrow is an important day. These are situations of fate that wanted us to meet Barcelona at this time, with the possibility of Barcelona winning the title if Real Madrid lose.

"That way we would all be happy."