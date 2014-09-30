Simeone earmarks 'extraordinary' Tevez

The Spanish and Italian champions meet in Group A of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, with Juve winning their opening game of the tournament against Malmo.

Atleti were beaten by Olympiacos in their pool opener a fortnight ago, leaving Simeone's team in need of a positive result in Madrid this week.

But if Atleti are to get up and running at the Vicente Calderon, Simeone feels fellow Argentinian Tevez needs to be kept quiet.

"We know that [Tevez] is an extraordinary player, he moves a lot between the lines, and he is very difficult to control," said the 44-year-old on Tuesday.

"The secret will be to not allow him time to think, and not allow him to receive the ball.

"I don't think that Juve will play on the counter-attack, they will enjoy a lot of space and recover the ball well.

"[Fernando] Llorente and Tevez push right to the touchline but they need to feel close to the midfielders. Juve will be expressive."

Simeone could be without captain Gabi for Wednesday's clash, after the midfielder hurt his ankle in Saturday's 4-0 La Liga win over Sevilla.

But even with Raul Jimenez, Raul Garcia, Alessio Cerci and Antoine Griezmann also doubtful, the coach maintains his team will perform well anyway.

"We are a competitive team and I will have many options for tomorrow. The games are all different and depending on the game I will see who will play," he continued.

"Juventus are a team who have always worked very well, they are a solid team that it is hard to take points from.

"We face Juve with the utmost respect that they deserve as an established team. I like the work done over the years by Juve, we note the great work done behind their victories.

"Again, I have much respect and admiration for them."