Simeone expecting Real Madrid onslaught

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone believes Real Madrid will attack from the first minute of their round of 16 second leg in the Copa del Rey, as they look to overturn a 2-0 deficit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Simeone's side struck twice in the second half of last week's first leg at Atleti's Estadio Vicente Calderon and the Argentine coach is prepared for a 90-minute onslaught by Real when his team head across town on Thursday.

But the 44-year-old also warned Real that his team will look to clinch a quarter-finals berth as early as possible to take a possible sell-out crowd out of the equation.

"Honestly beforehand I don't imagine a quiet game, a game that will develop throughout the all 90 minutes," Simeone said on Wednesday.

"I imagine an intense start with adrenaline, with constant attacks from both teams, counter-attacks also, surely turnovers in the middle will benefit the opponent.

"Players on the pitch, I know this because I was there once, won't wait until the 80th minute to decide [the game]. Real will look for the goal from the very beginning as we to seal the tie as soon as possible."

Real have reduced the price of tickets for the derby, sparking suggestions the match could be sold out.

But Simeone insisted it will not make much difference for Atletico, who only have to play the 11 players in white, not the fans in the stands.

"The atmosphere will be precious, the stadium will be full of supporters and that's the best thing that can happen to a home team," he said.

"But people on the stands won't play. It will be the ones in the pitch playing, who are, by the way, much better than the others."