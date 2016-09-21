Simeone happy with Atletico response

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone praised his team's second-half performance after earning a 1-1 draw at Barcelona in LaLiga on Wednesday.

The visitors fell behind to an Ivan Rakitic goal just before half-time at Camp Nou, but Angel Correa secured a point with his equaliser just after the hour-mark.

Simeone was pleased with what his team produced after the break as they left with a well-earned point.

"For us, it is always difficult to draw anything positive from Camp Nou," he told a news conference.

"In the first half, we defended well, but we could not counter-attack. The goal in the second half made us react.

"In the second half we are much more dangerous. After the draw, we waited for our opportunity with the players that we had to play the spaces."

Simeone also talked up the display of midfielder Thomas Partey, who came on with 17 minutes remaining.

"He gave us power in the midfield to counter better in the last few minutes with [Fernando] Torres, [Antoine] Griezmann and Correa."

The result sees Atletico sitting fourth in the table, four points adrift of league leaders and city rivals Real Madrid.