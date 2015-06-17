Simeone: Mandzukic's future not up to me

Mario Mandzukic's future at Atletico Madrid is in the hands of the club, according to coach Diego Simeone, who is happy with the Croatia international amid links to Juventus.

Speculation is rife that Mandzukic, 29, will join the UEFA Champions League finalists after Juventus general manger Giuseppe Marotta publicly identified the striker as a potential replacement for Carlos Tevez.

Tevez is reportedly set for a return to Boca Juniors in his native Argentina.

And Simeone refused to guarantee Mandzukic's future in Madrid after just one season, telling Radio Marca: "I speak to [director] Andrea Berta every day and we have in our minds the players this group needs to grow. Now the work is up to the club.

"Mandzukic? Who goes and who stays is not up to me. The club will decide what is best. We are happy with Mandzukic, he had a very competitive campaign," Simeone said.

"You've asked me about Mandzukic again and I repeat that he held our attack together when [Antoine] Griezmann started the season badly."



He added: "Of course, at Atletico there are few players who can be considered untouchable: Koke, [Diego] Godin and that’s about it, I'd say."

Mandzukic scored 12 goals in 27 La Liga appearances last season.