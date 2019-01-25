Simeone: No update on Atletico contract

Diego Simeone insists there is "nothing to talk about yet" in relation to his new Atletico Madrid contract as he remains solely focused on the upcoming LaLiga match with Getafe.

Negotiations have reportedly been ongoing for months between Simeone and the Atleti hierarchy to extend his deal beyond 2020.

Simeone is expected to become the highest paid member at Atleti with the new terms, earning more than star forward Antoine Griezmann.

However, reports that an announcement would be made soon were played down by the Argentine at his pre-match media conference on Friday.

"There is nothing to talk about yet," he said. "I am just thinking of tomorrow's game when we will face Getafe, a team that is having an extraordinary season so far."

Simeone is the most successful head coach in Atletico history, having led the club to seven trophies since his arrival in 2011.