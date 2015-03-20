Simeone not distracted by Real Euro showdown

The pick of Friday's Champions League quarter-final draw was undoubtedly the repeat of last season's final, in which Real triumphed 4-1 in extra-time.

Spanish champions Atleti have had the upper hand over Carlo Ancelotti's men since suffering that heartbreak - Simeone's side winning four and drawing two of their past six encounters, including a 4-0 battering in La Liga at the start of February.

But Simeone is only interested in the match against Getafe and Atleti's bid to ensure a top-four league finish.

"It's a great rival, like the other seven that are in this stage of the Champions League," he said. "We'll have a great game ahead of us.

"But my head is thinking only about Getafe. We cannot step away from our life, which is the league, and keep fighting this battle we have with Sevilla and Valencia until the end.

"We have to be focused on the match against Getafe. Apart from that, I honestly have no interest in anything else."