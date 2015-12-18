Simeone not worried about Torres goal drought

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said he is not concerned by the lack of goals from striker Fernando Torres.

Torres has scored just two goals in over 20 appearances for Atletico this season, with his last coming on September 19.

The 31-year-old has been stuck on 99 goals for Atletico in all competitions since he sealed the club's 2-0 win at Eibar almost three months ago, but Simeone is not concerned by the goal drought.

"As long as he works like he works, and continues how he trains and plays, it does not matter if he does not score his 100th goal," Simeone said.

"But the goal will come. Fernando Torres has always scored important goals and I hope when he does score it is one of his important ones.

"He's training with the club, he's involved in the club... the goal will come."

Atletico sealed their progression into the last 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday with a 1-0 (3-1 on aggregate) win over third-tier side Reus Deportiu.

"I think the balance was positive in home, with our fans, the people responded well," he said.

"But the year is not finished, and we will wait for the games against Malaga and then Rayo."