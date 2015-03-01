Simeone satisfied with Sevilla stalemate

Simeone's third-placed side turned in a disappointing performance at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The fiery contest featured 11 yellow cards, with seven being shown to Atleti players. However, Simeone was far from disappointed.

"I found it a very exciting match," Simeone said. "I loved the efforts of whose who played.

"We go game by game. It's a good point because we compete against a direct rival."

Sevilla are now seven points behind fourth-placed Valencia in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification. But coach Unai Emery echoed the sentiments expressed by Simeone.

Emery said: "We are not leaving happy, but we are satisfied, considering work we put into the game."