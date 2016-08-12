Simeone should replace Wenger at Arsenal - Parlour

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone would be a "good appointment" as Arsene Wenger's successor at Arsenal, according to Ray Parlour.

The former midfielder, who won the Premier League three times as a member of Wenger's Arsenal team, said Wenger might choose to end his career when his contract expires in a year's time.

Parlour believes Simeone's record at Atletico, where he has won LaLiga, the Copa Del Rey and the Europa League, make him a strong candidate to take over at the Emirates Stadium.

"It could possibly be his [Wenger's] last year at the club," Parlour told The Metro.

"He's got one year on his contract. He's done such a fantastic job. He's moved it all so far on, brought in a new stadium, a new training ground, but he may have got to the stage where he's had enough now.

"Who comes in? You've already got to assess the situation of who's available in the summer and who you can get.

"People always say Simeone; will he be good enough for Arsenal? He's obviously been a bit more defensive-minded at Atletico Madrid but he gets results.

"Arsenal need someone of that calibre so he would be a really good appointment."

Parlour's former Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry was thought to be a potential Arsenal manager in the making before he abandoned his role as coach of the club's Under-18s side.

Henry is alleged to have fallen out with Wenger, prompting him to leave coaching and focus on his media career, but Parlour sees a future in management for Arsenal's record goal-scorer.

"Henry still might end up being Wenger's successor," he said.

"It's a full-time job being Under-18s manager. You've got to be there every day looking at kids, doing a lot of travelling. It's a big commitment to make.

"I can see both sides of the story. Thierry was a fantastic player and he's a great lad and a very intelligent guy.

"Maybe one day he will be a manager but, at the moment, he's got his punditry. I can still see one day he'll be back there and maybe be a manager.

"He's a guy who can always attract players as a manager and he's got big ideas. But I still think it was the right decision for both parties to walk away.

"They've still got massive respect for each other and that will all be put aside."