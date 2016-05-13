Simeone targets final flourish

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is targeting a strong performance against Celta Vigo on Sunday as a key part of his side's preparations for their Champions League final clash with Real Madrid in Milan on May 28th.

Atletico saw their Liga title challenge end last weekend as they slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of already-relegated Levante.

But second place remains up for grabs should Madrid lose at Deportivo La Coruna, and Simeone is adamant Atletico will be going all out to round their domestic campaign off on a high.

"The best way to prepare for the game in Milan is to compete and win at Celta," he said.

"It is always important to finish as well as possible and we are also seeking our own self-improvement."

Atletico were dumped out of the Copa Del Rey by Celta earlier this season, but Simeone dismissed suggestions that his side would be looking to avenge that defeat at the Vicente Calderon on Sunday.

"I don't look at it as a re-match of the cup game," he said.

"You get different results in the cup.

"Celta are fighting to finish fifth and will be an opponent with great enthusiasm and intensity to win."

The Atletico boss remained tight-lipped, meanwhile, on speculation that Fernando Torres is poised to sign a two-year deal with the club once his loan spell from Milan expires at the end of the season.

Torres, 32, has scored six goals in the last ten games to take his tally for the season in all competitions to 11.

He added: "As and when something happens, we'll all participate."

Torres has been named in the squad for the Celta game, with Simeone resisting the temptation to leave out any of his stars ahead of the Champions League final.