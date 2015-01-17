Simeone wary over managerless Granada

Diego Simeone expects a reaction from Granada when they face Atletico Madrid on Sunday after the sacking of Joaquin Caparros.

The 59-year-old was relieved of his duties on Friday after a dismal run of form that has left Granada bottom of the league.

Simeone believes the squad Caparros had assembled will be keen to impress any potential new coaches, and that spells danger for his Atletico side.

"The players of Granada will come with the hope to improve on their responsibility when they leave a coach," he said.

"They will come with the hope of improving their speed and impose themselves.

"We have to take the match to them, we need to generate a good intensity in the game."

Atletico need the win as much as their opponents to ensure they do not lose further ground on the top two, their defeat to Barcelona last weekend leaving them four points off the top.

Their midweek draw against Real Madrid will give them a boost, though, they knocked their fierce rivals out of the Copa del Rey at Santiago Bernabeu and saw Fernando Torres score twice.

Simeone intends to give Torres his first league start at Vicente Calderon, the 30-year-old set to partner Mario Mandzukic in attack.

He added: "They are two strikers who live better in similar areas, especially when running forward.

"We have done it [playing with two up front] on other occasions. We did it with [Radamel] Falcao and Diego Costa and Costa and [David] Villa.

"Tomorrow we will play the two together and try to find that offensive power that playing two together gives us."