Simeone's son joins Genoa

Genoa have completed the signing of Giovanni Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone, for a reported fee of €3million.

The Serie A side confirmed the deal on Thursday, with the Argentina youth international believed to have signed a three-year deal.

"Genoa Cricket and Football Club announces the acquisition from River Plate, on a permanent basis, the sporting rights of attacker Giovanni Simeone," a club statement confirmed.

He will be presented to the media on Friday.

Ecco la cronistoria delle prime giornate di al Genoa. La photo gallery August 18, 2016

Simeone made 31 appearances and scored six goals for River after making his debut in August 2013.

The 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Banfield, made three appearances as a substitute for Argentina as they suffered a group-stage exit at the Olympics.