Simon Grayson returns to Blackpool as manager

Simon Grayson has returned to Blackpool as manager and agreed a two-year contract.

Terry McPhillips resigned as manager on Friday and the club have moved quickly to find a replacement.

The 49-year-old Grayson began his managerial career with the Seasiders and led them to promotion into the Championship in 2007 before leaving in December 2008 for Leeds.

He earned a further three promotions from League One with Leeds, Huddersfield and Preston and has also managed Sunderland and Bradford.

Grayson told the club’s official website: “When Terry (McPhillips) made the decision on Tuesday that he wanted to leave, the club contacted me to see whether I would be interested in coming back.

“After speaking to (owner) Simon (Sadler), (executive chairman) Michael (Bolingbroke) and (managing director) Ben (Hatton), I thought it was an exciting project to come back to Blackpool and try and take the club forward, especially with the brand new optimism under the new owner.

“It’s now a new era and it’s important that we get this football club, with its fantastic history and tradition, back to some good, positive days again.”