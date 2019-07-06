Simon Grayson returns to Blackpool as manager
Simon Grayson has returned to Blackpool as manager and agreed a two-year contract.
Terry McPhillips resigned as manager on Friday and the club have moved quickly to find a replacement.
The 49-year-old Grayson began his managerial career with the Seasiders and led them to promotion into the Championship in 2007 before leaving in December 2008 for Leeds.
He earned a further three promotions from League One with Leeds, Huddersfield and Preston and has also managed Sunderland and Bradford.
Grayson told the club’s official website: “When Terry (McPhillips) made the decision on Tuesday that he wanted to leave, the club contacted me to see whether I would be interested in coming back.
“After speaking to (owner) Simon (Sadler), (executive chairman) Michael (Bolingbroke) and (managing director) Ben (Hatton), I thought it was an exciting project to come back to Blackpool and try and take the club forward, especially with the brand new optimism under the new owner.
“It’s now a new era and it’s important that we get this football club, with its fantastic history and tradition, back to some good, positive days again.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.