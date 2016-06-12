Simpson aims to convince Vardy to stay put

Danny Simpson hopes to persuade Leicester City team-mate Jamie Vardy to stay at the club, even if it is just for one more season.

England international Vardy scored 24 Premier League goals as Leicester won the 2015-16 title under manager Claudio Ranieri.

The forward has since been linked with a move to top-flight rivals Arsenal, with Arsene Wenger apparently ready to trigger a £20 million release clause in the player's contract.

Full-back Simpson revealed he's spoken to his club colleague with regards his future, although Vardy is not expected to make any announcement while away with the national team at Euro 2016.

"I have spoken to Jamie. Everyone wants him to stay. We would like everyone to stay, even if it's just for one more year," Simpson told BBC's Sportsweek.

"It's his decision, and he says he wants to concentrate on the European Championships. Jamie knows what I think of him as a lad and a player.

"No money can buy the bond that we have got at the club. It's a special group. Why not carry on and kick on as a group and squad?"