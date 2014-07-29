Sinclair enjoying 'one of the best pre-seasons'

Sinclair, 25, has featured in City's pre-season tour of the United States, as he looks to state his case to manager Manuel Pellegrini after an injury plagued and loan-stint filled career.

Since guiding Swansea City into the Premier League in 2012, Sinclair has played just 17 league games in total: 11 for City, and six for West Brom - the most recent of his seven career loan spells.

However, the England Under-21 international said he feels great, as he looks to build on his impressive pre-season so far.

"This is probably one of the best pre-seasons I've had because I haven't had the minutes I'm getting now," he said.

"I feel great, you can see it in the performances. I'm scoring goals, I'm getting back to my normal self how I was at Swansea.

"Pre-season is probably the most important [time] for any footballer to get those games. I feel great and hopefully now I can get more minutes and be ready for the season to see what happens."

Sinclair said the past year and a half had been the low point of his career, as he battled fitness and form as the once-lauded Chelsea talent plateaued.

"As a player you've got to go through the tough times and the last 18 months have been a very, very tough time for me," he said.

"You know, going on loan and getting injured and also having my blood clot the previous year, so all I can do is look forward, play what's in front of me and whenever I get the opportunity I've got to produce and get the goals whenever I can."