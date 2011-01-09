Singapore set to scrap national team

The national team had a poor run last year, the final straw their failure to reach the semi-finals of the AFF Cup last month, prompting Football Association of Singapore (FAS) chief Zainudin Nordin to announce a radical overhaul.

"It's scary. I expected to hear calls to drop players after we went out of the (AFF) Suzuki Cup, but I never expected the whole team to be dropped," forward Khairul Amri told the New Paper.

"We don't even have enough players, that's why we have the foreign talent. If we are all dropped, who's going to play?"

Only four players from the AFF Cup squad are expected to escape the axe, the report added.