Siriki Dembele snatches last-gasp winner for Bournemouth at Blackpool

Siriki Dembele was Bournemouth’s hero as his strike with just seconds remaining handed his side a potentially precious 2-1 win at in-form Blackpool.

Dembele – making his first start for the Cherries – sidefooted home deep into stoppage time as Blackpool’s five-game unbeaten run was curtailed in dramatic fashion.

Substitute Jamal Lowe had equalised in the 86th minute, cancelling out Josh Bowler’s opener, while Bournemouth saw Dominic Solanke miss a penalty.

Scott Parker’s men notched a third straight win as they moved five points clear of third-placed Blackburn in the race for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

Solanke highlighted his huge threat for Bournemouth inside three minutes at a packed Bloomfield Road.

He charged onto Dembele’s inch-perfect through ball before seeing a fierce drive superbly tipped over the top by Blackpool keeper Dan Grimshaw.

The hosts responded swiftly with CJ Hamilton lashing over from the tightest of angles, then the same player tested goalkeeper Mark Travers with a similar effort from the opposite side.

With Blackpool and Bournemouth both in a decent run of league form, it was not surprising to see composure and confidence on the ball, although the blustery, rainy conditions did not help.

Bowler was the hosts’ major threat in the opening quarter of the game, and he saw a shot blocked after a trademark jinking run after 23 minutes.

There was drama soon after when Bournemouth fluffed a penalty chance.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel was punished for shoving Jaidon Anthony in the box, but the normally reliable Solanke struck a soft spot-kick, allowing Grimshaw to save comfortably.

Perhaps typically, the Seasiders responded by taking the lead in the 37th minute.

A spectacular goal came out of almost nothing, with Bowler cracking home from 22 yards after Callum Connolly’s short pass deflected fortunately into the winger’s path.

Bowler was then thwarted by Travers’ superb save as the hosts ended the first half well on top.

Conditions worsened after the restart, with Bournemouth seemingly encouraged to get back on the front foot.

Philip Billing took aim from just inside the Blackpool box – an effort which fizzed and bounced up before being well saved by Grimshaw.

Billing then curled a shot inches over the crossbar after being smartly teed up by Dembele.

Gutsy Blackpool then responded with a smartly worked move which culminated with Bowler’s sidefooted strike being superbly saved by the diving Travers.

The frame of the goal saved Bournemouth in the 68th minute.

After Connolly’s cross was only half-cleared, the ball fell invitingly to Hamilton, whose 20-yard drive crashed against the crossbar and bounced away to safety.

Todd Cantwell and Jordan Zemura both went close for Bournemouth heading into the closing stages as Scott Parker’s men upped the tempo.

They were finally rewarded when Lowe pounced from close range after Cantwell’s low cross flicked off Gabriel before reaching the Bournemouth substitute.

Dembele then produced his late heroics to seal a dramatic turnaround for the visitors.