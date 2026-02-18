Quickfire Quiz 58: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Another 90-second quiz coming up – are you up for the challenge?

We have plenty more to keep your brain working overtime, all brought to you courtesy of Kwizly. From the prestige of individual awards to the nomadic careers of the game's greatest goalscorers, these challenges are designed to test the depth of your footballing archives.

We’ll start with the ultimate test of domestic dominance and individual excellence. We want to see if you can name every PFA Player and Young Player of the Year since 1993, a roll call of the icons who have defined the Premier League era. Once you’ve navigated that list of legends, why not test your knowledge of the most prolific goalscorer the league has ever seen? Try to name every team Alan Shearer scored against during his club career, which requires remembering his victims from his days at Southampton and Blackburn, as well as his iconic stint at St. James' Park.

Next, we shift the focus to the fierce rivalry of the North East. We challenge you to tell us whether these players played for Newcastle, Sunderland, both or neither, a task that requires you to separate the local heroes from those brave souls who dared to cross the divide. For those who follow the home nations' success on the continental stage, see if you can name every British or Irish player to have played in a Champions League final, tracing the history of our exports from the early nineties to the present day.

For the students of international footballing curiosities, we have a very specific challenge. Try to name every England player with five or fewer caps to go to a major tournament, recalling the wildcards and late bloomers who earned a seat on the plane despite their limited international experience. Following that theme of elite pedigree, see if you can name every player to score 150 goals across 2+ of Europe's top five leagues, a true test of clinical consistency across different styles and cultures.

If you prefer a more visual trip down memory lane, try to guess the FFT cover star. It is a nostalgic exercise in identifying the icons who have graced the front of our magazine over the decades, requiring a keen eye for the evolving faces of the beautiful game.

Finally, for something that tests your lateral thinking and vocabulary alongside your football knowledge, take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 40, featuring clues on accessories, associations and Asian heroes. It is the perfect way to conclude your session while exploring the more idiosyncratic corners of the sport.