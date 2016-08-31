Sissoko allowed to leave France camp amid Spurs rumours

Moussa Sissoko has been given permission to leave France's training base to conclude a transfer away from Newcastle United.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who featured as part of France's squad at Euro 2016, has been heavily touted for a move away from Newcastle since a string of impressive displays towards the end of the tournament.

Speculation linking Sissoko with a move to Real Madrid has since died down and Tottenham are reported to be the frontrunners for his signature.

The French national team's official Twitter feed confirmed on Wednesday that Sissoko had left their Clairefontaine headquarters with Deschamps' blessing.

Sissoko played 37 times as Newcastle were relegated from the Premier League last season and he is yet to feature for Rafael Benitez's side in the Championship this term.

France will face Italy in a friendly on Thursday before beginning their World Cup qualifying campaign in Belarus on Tuesday.