Sissoko charged by FA for Arter elbow

Moussa Sissoko has been charged by the Football Association for his elbow on Bournemouth's Harry Arter on Saturday.

Sissoko had only been on the field for eight minutes when he and Arter tussled for a loose ball at a throw-in, with the France international seeming to throw his right elbow into his opponent's face.

Referee Craig Pawson missed the incident at the time - despite having an excellent view - enabling the FA to take retrospective action.

An FA statement read: "Moussa Sissoko has been charged for an alleged act of violent conduct which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video.

"The Tottenham Hotspur forward was involved in an incident with AFC Bournemouth's Harry Arter in the 79th minute of the game on Saturday [22 October 2016].

"He has until 6pm on Tuesday, October 25 to reply."

Sissoko is facing up to a three-game ban, although he had an unlikely ally in Arter after the game.

The Bournemouth man told Sky Sports: "Sissoko said to me afterwards that he did catch me but that it was by accident.

"He doesn't seem to be that sort of player, so I'm sure it was by accident and hopefully we can move on from it."