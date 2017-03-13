Sissoko has contract cancelled after just 25 days at Ternana

Former Liverpool and Juventus midfielder Mohamed Sissoko has had his contract at Ternana cancelled just 25 days after joining the club.

The 32-year-old joined the Serie B side in February but managed just 34 minutes in a 2-0 defeat to Verona.

Sissoko reportedly took exception to being told he was not in the starting line-up for Sunday's 2-1 win over Trapani and refused to join up with his team-mates after the match.

Ternana posted a short statement on their website later on Sunday in which they confirmed that the player's contract had been cancelled by mutual consent.

Sporting director Danilo Pagni explained that any player who showed a lack of commitment to Ternana's cause would be shown the door.

"Sissoko showed intolerance towards technical decisions, adopting a behaviour ill-suited to a professional," he said.

"Our guiding principle should be a unity of purpose, for the good of Ternana. Anyone who fails to espouse our cause, and who does not feel part of this family, may step aside."