Sissoko hoping for international joy after club misery

Moussa Sissoko is hoping France's run to the final of Euro 2016 will make up for his lack of success in club football.

Sissoko struggled to make an impression as Newcastle United suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, but has looked a different player over the past month with a series of impressive displays for his country.

Having won a regular place in the side, after being named as a substitute in their first two group games, he now appears certain to start Sunday's final against Portugal in Paris.

Speaking after the 2-0 last-four defeat of Germany in Marseille, he said: "We are delighted tonight to make it into the final, it's huge and incredible for me too.

"At club level I've not had the chance to play top matches.

"Now I hope we can complete the job on Sunday, it will be a tough fixture against a good Portugal side but hopefully we can incorporate all the ingredients we showed tonight."

Sissoko believes the win over the world champions will also change the perception of the national team in the media.

He added: "We needed to beat a top side to get more recognition, we had a few issues but we deserved to get the victory.

"We will enjoy it tonight and then prepare for Sunday."