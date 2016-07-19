Sissoko reiterates Premier League desire after '10 out of 10' Euros

Newcastle United midfielder Moussa Sissoko has reiterated his desire to join a Premier League side after rating his performances for France at Euro 2016 as "10 out of 10".

The Magpies were relegated from the top flight last season and Sissoko has made no secret of his desire to leave St James' Park, preferably to a Premier League team.

Sissoko saw his stock rise with a series of impressive performances as hosts France reached the final of Euro 2016, where they were beaten 1-0 after extra time by Portugal.

The likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham are all reportedly interested, while there is also speculation that Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli are keen to prise him away from England.

Newcastle are reluctant to sell one of their prized assets and are said to be holding out for a fee of £35million, but Sissoko remains keen on an exit.

"My priority is to stay in England even if I'm not against going to search for a new challenge elsewhere," Sissoko told France Football magazine.

"I particularly want to play with big players and in top-level matches.

"I would give myself 10 out of 10 [at Euro 2016]. I don't feel that I'm superior to others but, from the moment where I've given everything, I'm not going to attribute myself another mark.

"I have nothing to reproach myself for in this competition."